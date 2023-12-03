Rajasthan results LIVE: Kathumar, Kaman, Nagar, Deeg Kumher, Bharatpur, Nadbai, Weir, Bayana seats
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Kathumar, Kaman, Nagar, Deeg Kumher, Bharatpur, Nadbai, Weir, Bayana on December 3, 2023.
The Rajasthan Assembly elections were held on November 25, 2023, to elect 200 members of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. The state recorded a voter turnout of 75.45% in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies. The state recorded a 74.72% voter turnout in the 2018 assembly elections. According to the data, rural areas registered a higher turnout of voters compared to urban areas in the Rajasthan assembly polls in 2023 . The state assembly also recorded a higher number of female voters than male voters.
In 2018, the Congress party won 100 seats and became the single largest party to form the government with Ashok Gehlot becoming the chief minister in assembly elections.
As many as 1,875 candidates including the incumbent chief minister Ashok Gehlot are in the fray in the Rajasthan assembly polls.
The Bharatpur area constitutes - Kathumar, Kaman, Nagar, Deeg-Kumher, Bharatpur, Nadbai, Weir and Bayana constituencies.
Counting to begin for Bharatpur area constituencies at 8am on December 3, 2023. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.
2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Election results:
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Kathumar
|Babulal
|Congress
|Kaman
|Zahida Khan
|Congress
|Nagar
|Wajib Ali
|BSP
|Deeg-Kumher
|Vishvendra Singh
|Congress
|Bharatpur
|Dr. Subhash Garg
|RLD
|Nadbai
|Joginder Singh Awana
|BSP
|Weir
|Bhajan Lal Jatav
|Congress
|Bayana
|Amar Singh
|Congress
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 04:05 PM
Rajasthan poll results: Counting to begin at 8am