Rajasthan results LIVE: Kathumar, Kaman, Nagar, Deeg Kumher, Bharatpur, Nadbai, Weir, Bayana seats

The Rajasthan Assembly elections were held on November 25, 2023, to elect 200 members of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. The state recorded a voter turnout of 75.45% in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies. The state recorded a 74.72% voter turnout in the 2018 assembly elections. According to the data, rural areas registered a higher turnout of voters compared to urban areas in the Rajasthan assembly polls in 2023 . The state assembly also recorded a higher number of female voters than male voters.

In 2018, the Congress party won 100 seats and became the single largest party to form the government with Ashok Gehlot becoming the chief minister in assembly elections.

As many as 1,875 candidates including the incumbent chief minister Ashok Gehlot are in the fray in the Rajasthan assembly polls.

The Bharatpur area constitutes - Kathumar, Kaman, Nagar, Deeg-Kumher, Bharatpur, Nadbai, Weir and Bayana constituencies.

Counting to begin for Bharatpur area constituencies at 8am on December 3, 2023. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

Constituency Leading Candidate Party Kathumar Counting to begin - Kaman Counting to begin - Nagar Counting to begin - Deeg-Kumher Counting to begin - Bharatpur Counting to begin - Nadbai Counting to begin - Weir Counting to begin - Bayana Counting to begin -

2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Election results:

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Kathumar Babulal Congress Kaman Zahida Khan Congress Nagar Wajib Ali BSP Deeg-Kumher Vishvendra Singh Congress Bharatpur Dr. Subhash Garg RLD Nadbai Joginder Singh Awana BSP Weir Bhajan Lal Jatav Congress Bayana Amar Singh Congress

