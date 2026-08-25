Jodhpur, The Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur, has taken suo motu cognisance of issues concerning Gen Z, Gen Alpha and Gen Beta, expressing concern over junk food, excessive screen time, paper leaks, inadequate infrastructure in rural schools and the possible erosion of basic learning skills in the age of artificial intelligence.

Rajasthan HC takes up Gen Z, Gen Alpha concerns, asks govt's response on slew of directions

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A single bench of Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand on Monday banned the sale of high-fat, high-sugar and high-salt food items in school canteens and within 50 metres of school gates. The prohibited items include carbonated drinks, chips, trans-fat-containing bakery products and other junk food.

The court directed every school to constitute a School Food Safety and Nutrition Committee within four weeks, comprising teachers, parents and student representatives. Details of the committees are to be uploaded on the Education Department's website.

Within eight weeks, school canteens must mandatorily display menu boards carrying information on the calorie count, ingredients and nutritional value of food items, and implement a traffic-light labelling system.

The court issued notices to several departments overseeing health, education, public distribution and consumer affairs, as well as the state chief secretary, directing them to respond within eight weeks on the its directions.

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{{^usCountry}} The state government has been asked to file an affidavit within six weeks detailing steps taken to implement the 2020 regulations on safe and balanced food in government, aided and private schools. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state government has been asked to file an affidavit within six weeks detailing steps taken to implement the 2020 regulations on safe and balanced food in government, aided and private schools. {{/usCountry}}

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The court directed that mid-day meals and other nutrition schemes conform to FSSAI's balanced-diet guidelines. A dedicated portal and helpline are also to be established for complaints regarding violations of food-safety norms.

The bench expressed concern over increasing mobile screen time among children and the excessive dependence on technology. While recognising that AI and digital learning are essential for preparing students for global competition, it cautioned that technology should not replace fundamental learning skills.

The court stressed the need to preserve handwriting, book reading, note-making, independent thinking and written examinations, maintaining a balance between digital education and traditional methods of learning.

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The bench also expressed concern over repeated paper leaks, observing that they adversely affect students' mental health and academic schedules and undermine public confidence in the examination system.

It called for a foolproof mechanism to prevent paper leaks.

The court directed authorities to address deficiencies in rural and remote government schools, including vacant teacher posts, smart classrooms, computers, internet connectivity, health check-ups, toilets, drinking water and sports facilities.

District collectors have been asked to conduct surprise inspections of rural schools and submit reports within eight weeks. A quarterly monitoring cell headed by the chief secretary has also been ordered to oversee implementation of the directions.

The court additionally asked the Centre and state governments to prepare a plan to address challenges concerning Gen Z, including the education-employment gap, social security for gig workers, affordable hostels and housing, digital detox programmes, data privacy and cyber security.

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Advocates have been appointed as amici curiae to assist the court in examining issues affecting the three youngest generations.

The matter has been directed to be placed before the acting chief justice for listing before an appropriate bench.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.