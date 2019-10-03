Rajasthan man gives triple talaq to wife for refusing to buy carrom board, charged

india

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 09:47 IST

A man was booked for allegedly divorcing his wife through the now outlawed practice of instant tripe talaq in Rajasthan’s Baran district, police said on Wednesday.

Shabroonnisha, 24, a resident of Anta town in Baran district, Tuesday evening filed a complaint at a police station, alleging that her husband gave her triple talaq after she refused to take a carrom board from him for their son, they said.

Shabroonnisha currently lives at her parents’ home as she has filed a domestic violence case against her Husband Shakil Ahmed, police said.

Also read: UP government to provide free legal aid, Rs 6,000 annual allowance to triple talaq victims

The couple has appeared in a court for hearing of the case. Shakil, while returning home, had stopped Shabroonnisha on the way and offered the carrom board for their son, who lives with the mother, they said.

When Shabroonnisha refused, Ahmed, in a fit of rage, pronounced talaq on her thrice, said Station House Officer, Anta police station, Roop Singh. On July 30, Parliament had approved a legislation criminalising the practice of triple talaq, which allows a man to divorce his wife by repeating the word “talaq” three times.

Singh said Ahmed was booked under the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Act, 2019, but he was not arrested.

An investigation in the case is going on, the SHO said.

It is the fifth case of triple talaq in the Kota region since the enactment of the Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Act. Three cases of triple talaq were registered in two police stations of Kota city in August, while one was registered in Sunel police station of Jhalawar district.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 09:47 IST