Triple ‘talaq’ victims seek monthly pension from state govt

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:32 IST

Triple ‘talaq’ victims have sought a monthly pension from the state government even as chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced a new scheme promising Rs 6,000 per annum to them at a function in Lucknow on Wednesday.

“We welcome the state government’s decision to bear the cost of our court cases, but at the same time we would urge the CM to provide us with some sort of a regular financial assistance to make ends meet,” said Zarina, a triple ‘talaq’ victim and resident of Kutub Khana in Bareilly.

UP has recorded 273 cases of triple ‘talaq’ in the past one year and Muslim dominated cities in western UP like Shamli, Saharanpur, Meerut, Bareilly and Amroha top the list for such cases. While 26 cases related to outlawed divorce have been registered in Meerut, Saharanpur and Shamli have reported 17 and 10 such cases respectively so far this year.

“Most of the victims are from very poor background and have no independent means of livelihood. They are dependent on the income of their husbands. Imagine their plight when the husband lands in jail for giving triple talaq. Who do they turn to for support,” asked Suhela, a national level athlete from Amroha and also a victim of triple talaq.

The triple talaq law has drawn flak from women activists and some social welfare groups for attaching prison term to the Act.

Jail term prevents offenders from paying post-divorce maintenance and expose wives and children to financial insecurity, argue activists.

Razia Khatoon from Moradabad said she was divorced by her husband and then forced to marry her father-in-law through ‘nikah-halala.’ Later, she was given a divorce when she became pregnant. “Why are the clerics of Bareilly and All India Muslim Personal Law Board, who claim to represent and speak on behalf of the entire Muslim community, silent on the issue,” she asked.

Another victim from Bareilly recounted her tale of nikah-halala. She said she was thrown out of her house by her husband when she gave birth to a male child because her husband suspected that the son belonged to his father. The man’s father performed nikah-halala with the lady after instant triple talaq.

These victims were escorted by Farhat Naqvi, sister of union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Farhat runs an NGO ‘Mera Haq Foundation.’

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 19:32 IST