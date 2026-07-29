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Rajasthan: One child killed as school van crashes into parked truck in Banswara

According to local reports, one of the critically injured children was administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in an attempt to revive him, but he succumbed to his injuries

Published on: Jul 29, 2026, 09:46:13 IST
By HT Correspondent
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A child was killed while six others were injured after a private school van crashed into a truck parked on the roadside in Rajasthan’s Banswara city on Wednesday morning, police said.

The children were on their way to school when the accident occurred. (iStock)
The children were on their way to school when the accident occurred. (iStock)

The children were on their way to school when the accident occurred. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the van was completely mangled. Hearing the cries for help, villagers and passersby rushed to the spot and rescued the children trapped inside the vehicle.

After being alerted, personnel from Raja Talab police station reached the site and, with the help of local residents, shifted the injured children to the district hospital.

Also Read: Mohali: Two killed as bike hits stationary truck on Kharar-Kurali highway

According to local reports, one of the critically injured children was administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in an attempt to revive him, but he succumbed to his injuries.

According to preliminary information, around 15 children were travelling in the van at the time of the accident. Initial findings suggest that speeding and driver negligence may have caused the crash, although police said a detailed investigation is underway.

 
police report
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