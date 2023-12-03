Rajasthan poll results LIVE: Gangapur, Bamanwas, Sawai Madhopur, Khandar, Malpura, Niwai, Tonk and Deoli Uniara seats

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 27.

Women wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Rajasthan state assembly election in Ajmer.(REUTERS)

Tonk Sawai Madhopur area constitutes - Gangapur, Bamanwas, Sawai Madhopur, Khandar, Malpura, Niwai, Tonk and Deoli Uniara seats.

2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency 2018 sitting MLA Party GANGAPUR Ramkesh Independent BAMANWAS (ST) Indra INC SAWAI MADHOPUR Danish Abrar INC KHANDAR (SC) Ashok INC MALPURA Kanhiya Lal BJP NIWAI (SC) Prashant Bairwa INC TONK Sachin Pilot INC DEOLI-UNIARA Harish Chandra Meena INC

