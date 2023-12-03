Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan poll results LIVE: Gangapur, Bamanwas, Sawai Madhopur, Khandar, Malpura, Niwai, Tonk and Deoli Uniara seats
Live

Rajasthan poll results LIVE: Gangapur, Bamanwas, Sawai Madhopur, Khandar, Malpura, Niwai, Tonk and Deoli Uniara seats

HT News Desk
Dec 03, 2023 04:40 AM IST

LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Gangapur, Bamanwas, Sawai Madhopur, Khandar, Malpura, Niwai, Tonk and Deoli Uniara seats.

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 27.

Women wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Rajasthan state assembly election in Ajmer.(REUTERS)

Tonk Sawai Madhopur area constitutes - Gangapur, Bamanwas, Sawai Madhopur, Khandar, Malpura, Niwai, Tonk and Deoli Uniara seats.

ConstituencyLeading MLAParty
GANGAPURCounting to begin
BAMANWAS (ST)Counting to begin
SAWAI MADHOPURCounting to begin
KHANDAR (SC)Counting to begin
MALPURACounting to begin
NIWAI (SC)Counting to begin
TONKCounting to begin
DEOLI-UNIARACounting to begin

2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency2018 sitting MLAParty
GANGAPURRamkeshIndependent
BAMANWAS (ST)IndraINC
SAWAI MADHOPURDanish AbrarINC
KHANDAR (SC)AshokINC
MALPURAKanhiya LalBJP
NIWAI (SC)Prashant BairwaINC
TONKSachin PilotINC
DEOLI-UNIARAHarish Chandra MeenaINC

Click here for LIVE updates on Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Full Coverage Link

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 02 Dec 2023 08:50 PM

    Rajasthan Poll Results: Counting of votes to begin at 8am

