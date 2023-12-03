Live
Rajasthan poll results LIVE: Gangapur, Bamanwas, Sawai Madhopur, Khandar, Malpura, Niwai, Tonk and Deoli Uniara seats
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Gangapur, Bamanwas, Sawai Madhopur, Khandar, Malpura, Niwai, Tonk and Deoli Uniara seats.
Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 27.
Tonk Sawai Madhopur area constitutes - Gangapur, Bamanwas, Sawai Madhopur, Khandar, Malpura, Niwai, Tonk and Deoli Uniara seats.
|Constituency
|Leading MLA
|Party
|GANGAPUR
|Counting to begin
|BAMANWAS (ST)
|Counting to begin
|SAWAI MADHOPUR
|Counting to begin
|KHANDAR (SC)
|Counting to begin
|MALPURA
|Counting to begin
|NIWAI (SC)
|Counting to begin
|TONK
|Counting to begin
|DEOLI-UNIARA
|Counting to begin
2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election results:
|Constituency
|2018 sitting MLA
|Party
|GANGAPUR
|Ramkesh
|Independent
|BAMANWAS (ST)
|Indra
|INC
|SAWAI MADHOPUR
|Danish Abrar
|INC
|KHANDAR (SC)
|Ashok
|INC
|MALPURA
|Kanhiya Lal
|BJP
|NIWAI (SC)
|Prashant Bairwa
|INC
|TONK
|Sachin Pilot
|INC
|DEOLI-UNIARA
|Harish Chandra Meena
|INC
- Sat, 02 Dec 2023 08:50 PM
Rajasthan Poll Results: Counting of votes to begin at 8am