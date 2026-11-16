Rajasthan railway blast accused have ISI links: Police

Two people arrested from Punjab in connection with the November 3 railway track blast in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan are suspected to have links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and had made two unsuccessful attempts to blow up the railway line before carrying out the explosion earlier this month, police said on Sunday.

A view of the spot marked with barricade tape for investigation, as a suspicious blast has been reported near the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line, close to 50 GB village area, in Sri Ganganagar (ANI Video Grab)

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The November 3 blast occurred near 50 GB village on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line, close to the India-Pakistan border. Although there were no injuries, the blast damaged two concrete sleepers and left a crater around two feet deep.

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The accused, identified as Mehakdeep Kaur (21) and Devendra Singh (23), were arrested on Saturday from Gurdaspur in Punjab. Police said they recovered two foreign-made pistols, 46 live cartridges and ₹30,000 allegedly received for carrying out the blast.

ATS additional director general of police Dinesh MN said preliminary investigation revealed that Kaur was in contact with two Pakistan-based handlers for the past 15 months through WhatsApp. “Mehakdeep was the main accused, while the other accused assisted her. They were acting on instructions from Shah and another person known as Chacha in Pakistan. The latter is suspected to be associated with ISI,” he said.