Rajasthan Results 2023: Sadulshahar, Ganganagar, Karanpur, Suratgarh, Raisinghnagar, Sangaria, Hanumangarh and Pilibanga

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Ganganagar area constitutes - Sadulshahar, Karanpur, Suratgarh, Raisinghnagar, Sangaria, Hanumangarh and Pilibanga vidhan sabha seats

Winning candidates from 2023 elections in Ganganagar area constituencies Constituency Winning Candidate Party Sadulshahar Gurveer Singh Bharatiya Janata Party Ganganagar Jaideep Bihani Bharatiya Janata Party Suratgarh Dungarram Gedar Indian National Congress Raisinghnagar(SC) Sohan Lal Nayak Indian National Congress Sangaria Abhimanyu Indian National Congress Hanumangarh Ganeshraj Bansal Independent Pilibanga Vinod Kumar Indian National Congress Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Ganganagar area constituencies

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Sadulshahar Jagdish Chander Congress Ganganagar Raj Kumar Gaur Independent Karanpur Gurmeet Singh Kooner Congress Suratgarh Rampratap Kasniyan BJP Raisinghnagar Balveer Singh Luthra BJP Sangaria Gurdeep Singh BJP Hanumangarh Vinod Kumar Congress Pilibanga Dharmendra Kumar BJP

