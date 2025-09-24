Rajasthan shocker: 15-day-old baby found abandoned with stone stuffed in sealed mouth

A 15-day-old infant was found abandoned in a forest in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on Tuesday in a shocking case of child abandonment, news agency PTI reported, citing police. According to doctors, the baby had adhesive marks on not only his mouth but also thighs.(Representational Photo/Pexel)

The baby was found with his mouth sealed, supposedly to suppress his cries, said the police. The baby was found writhing near a pile of stones, and a stone was reportedly stuffed into his mouth and stuck with an adhesive.

It was a cattle grazer who spotted the baby near the Sita Ka Kund temple in Mandalgarh, the report said. He then alerted the other locals, who rushed the baby to a government hospital in Bijolia after removing the stone from his mouth.

The police said the baby is around 15 to 20 days old and is receiving treatment. According to doctors, the baby had adhesive marks not only on his mouth but also thighs.

Similar incidents

Earlier this month, on September 4, a five-month-old baby girl was found abandoned in Chandigarh. The baby was found lying in the bushes in the BSNL turn in Industrial Area Phase 2 of the city and was spotted by a 30-year-old taxi driver, a resident of Mohali, who had stopped near the spot early in the morning. He heard the baby crying in bushes and found no one attending to her, following which, he took her to a police station.

On the same day, another infant was found dumped in a drain in Jharkhand’s Jamtara district earlier this month in Mijiham area. The baby’s hands were fractured when it was spotted by the locals. The baby was later said to be stable.

In June, a two-day-old baby was found abandoned in a basket outside a girls’ orphanage in Panvel’s Takka area. The baby was left on a pavement with a bottle, a sachet of milk powder, and a handwritten note, supposedly written by the baby’s parents, which read that they could not raise the baby due to “mental and financial hardships”. However, the couple was later asked to take the child back.