Sat, Sept 06, 2025
Chandigarh: 5-month-old baby girl found abandoned in city

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 08:10 am IST

The matter came to light when Rahul, 30, a taxi driver and a resident of Mohali, stopped near the spot around 6 am. While relieving himself in the bushes, he heard the cries of a child. On moving closer, he found the infant lying unattended.

A five-month-old baby girl was found abandoned in the bushes near the BSNL turn in Industrial Area Phase 2 on Thursday morning.

Police officials said the baby was safely taken into custody and medical examination would be conducted to ascertain her health condition. (HT File)
Rahul immediately picked up the baby and took her to the Sector 31 police station, where a case under Section 93 (abandonment of child under the age of 12) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against unidentified persons.

Police officials said the baby was safely taken into custody and medical examination would be conducted to ascertain her health condition. “We are trying to identify the parents or those responsible for abandoning the infant. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned,” an official said.

