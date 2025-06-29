Abandoned infant found outside Panvel orphanage; note left by parents cites mental and financial distress

PANVEL: A two-day old baby girl was found abandoned in a basket outside a girls’ orphanage in Panvel’s Takka area early Friday morning, sending shockwaves through the community and prompting swift action from authorities. The newborn, left on the pavement with a bottle, a sachet of milk powder, and a handwritten note, is now safe and under medical care — but the circumstances of her abandonment have left the residents grappling with a mix of sadness and anger. Navi Mumbai, India - June 28, 2025:Newborn girl abandoned outside Panvel orphanage in Navi Mumbai, India, on Saturday, June 28, 2025. (Photo by / HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The note, penned in English and placed beside the baby, appears to be written by her parents. It cites “mental and financial” hardship as the reason they could not raise the child, and pleads for compassion.

The baby was first discovered around 6:30 am by residents living near the orphanage, who were drawn by the sound of soft cries coming from the street.

“At first, we thought it was a kitten or puppy crying,” said Renu, a local resident. “But when we looked closer, we were stunned. It was a newborn baby — shivering, wrapped in a blanket, clearly hungry. I fed her warm milk and rushed her to a nearby hospital.”

Abhijit Bavar, a civic sanitation worker who was on duty nearby, said he saw a small crowd gathered and went to investigate. “When I realised it was an abandoned baby, I immediately called the police,” he said. “Renu and I took her to Siddhi Clinic in an autorickshaw. The doctors said she was stable, but needed further care.”

The Panvel city police soon arrived and shifted the child to the Panvel sub-district hospital for thorough medical evaluation. Doctors have confirmed that the infant is in stable condition but remains under close observation due to her age and the cold she was exposed to.

The discovery of the note added a deeply human and tragic layer to the case. Police officials confirmed that the brief message, written in shaky handwriting, was an emotional plea for help — an explanation from the parents who said they were not in a position to care for their child.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Juvenile Justice Act. Senior police inspector Nitin Thakare said that efforts are underway to identify the child’s biological parents.

“We are going through CCTV footage from nearby buildings and speaking with residents who might have seen someone leave the basket,” Thakare said. “Abandoning a child in such conditions is not just illegal but also extremely dangerous.”

The incident has drawn strong public response and concern from leaders, including local MLA Prashant Thakur, who visited the hospital later in the day. Expressing sorrow, he said, “This is a gut-wrenching incident. If the child was abandoned because she is a girl, it is even more tragic. As a society, we must reflect on the despair and lack of support that could drive someone to such a decision.”

He added, “I will personally coordinate with child welfare officials and NGOs to ensure she receives the care and support she deserves. No effort will be spared — whether it’s financial assistance or institutional protection.”

Child welfare officials have confirmed that the baby will be shifted to a paediatric facility in Alibaug for further evaluation. She is likely to be placed under the custody of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which will assess her long-term rehabilitation options, including foster care or adoption.