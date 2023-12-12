Rajasthan to follow Chhattisgarh, MP trend today? These are top chief minister contenders

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the names of chief ministers in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the party's newly elected MLAs in Rajasthan will hold a meeting on Tuesday evening to end the suspense over the new chief minister post in state.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh along with party leaders Vinod Tawde and Saroj Pande- appointed as observers by the BJP – will will hold a meeting around 4pm at the BJP office in Jaipur.

“The meeting of the BJP Legislature Party has been called at 4 pm on Tuesday at the BJP state office. Registration of all newly elected MLAs of the BJP will start at 1.30 pm,” BJP state general secretary and MLA Bhajanlal Sharma said.

Several prominent names are emerging for the possible CM post, including former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Ashwini Vaishnaw.

1. Vasundhara Raje: Among the top leading contenders is the two-time chief minister Vasundhara Raje, who aggressively campaigned for the party during the assembly elections. The 70-year-old MLA from Jhalawar met several BJP MLAs in recent days in what was seen as a show of support, amid speculations the party may spring a surprise this time. She also met party leaders in Delhi. Raje began her political career in 1984. Raje’s mother, Vijaya Raje Scindia, was among the BJP’s founders. She became a Lok Sabha member from Jhalwar in 1989 and later served as a minister in Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government.

2. Arjun Ram Meghwal: Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is seen as another choice for the top post. A former bureaucrat and a three-time parliamentarian, Meghwal is considered as one of the Dalit faces in the desert state. He comes from a family of weavers in Bikaner and resigned as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer before winning the Lok Sabha election in 2009 from Bikaner.

3. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is another face coming up for the chief minister's post. The BJP’s Rajput face, Shekhawat got fame after he defeated Ashok Gehlot’s son, Vaibhav, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Jodhpur. The 56-year-old is considered close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the party’s top leadership.

4. Ashwini Vaishnaw: Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is another name being considered for the CM post. A former bureaucrat, he is a member of the Rajya Sabha representing Odisha since 2019. In the 22nd cabinet reshuffle, Vaishnaw was given the responsibility of Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Ministry of Communications.

5. CP Joshi: Two-time parliamentarian from Chittorgarh, state BJP president CP Joshi is also considered among the contenders. In 2019, he won the Lok Sabha elections by a margin of 5,76,000 votes, defeating Gopal Singh Shekhawat of Congress. He is considered close to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

Three MPs who resigned after winning the legislative assembly elections, Baba Balaknath, Diya Kumari, and Kirodi Lal Meena are also among the contenders.

Party functionaries said the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister and his council of ministers will likely be held on Friday.

The saffron party ousted the Congress from power in Rajasthan, winning 115 out of 199 seats that had gone to polls in the desert state.