Rajinikanth dissolves RMM, says no intention to be part of politics
india news

Rajinikanth dissolves RMM, says no intention to be part of politics

Rajinikanth released the statement a little after he met reporters on Monday morning when he gave rise to another round of speculation about his political foray.
By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 01:26 AM IST
Actor Rajinikanth(File photo)

Actor Rajinikanth on Monday dissolved the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), a conglomeration of his fan clubs which was formed as a precursor to his political launch, as he reiterated his decision to not get involved in politics in the future.

After a meeting with RMM office-bearers, the actor in a statement said: “Due to various situations, our wish to launch a political party was not possible. I have no intention of getting involved in politics in the future also, so I’m kindly informing you that the Rajini Makkal Mandram will be disbanded and it will continue to function as Rajinikanth Rasigar Narpani Mandram (Rajinikanth Fans Services Forum) for public service.”

He released the statement a little after he met reporters on Monday morning when he gave rise to another round of speculation about his political foray.

“Office bearers... and my fans have questions about whether the RMM should continue or not. What are the duties of the Mandram? And whether I would be entering politics in the future or not. I will discuss these issues with the office bearers of RMM and will let you know,” he said.

