Rajinikanth walks out politics, dissolves his outfit Makkal Mandram

Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday dissolved his outfit ‘Rajini Makkal Mandram’ (RMM) and said he had no intention of entering politics in future. He said members of the outfit would continue to serve the public as part of Rajinikanth Fan Club Association.

"I have decided to dissolve Rajini Makkal Mandram. Its office-bearers would continue to be part of the Rajinikanth Fan Club Association that will involve itself in public service," he said.

About an hour ag, he had said he would speak to office-bearers of Mandram to take a call on whether he would enter politics, about six months after he walked away from the scene following a period of sickness. He said 'questions' about his entering politics, a topic of debate for over two decades in Tamil Nadu, lingered among the Mandram functionaries on the forum's future.

RMM was previously considered a launch vehicle for the actor's political entry. However, last December the actor said he would not join politics and had cited factors like his health condition, him undergoing kidney transplant in 2016.

The south superstart, who returned from America days ago after a health check-up, earlier said, "Should the Makkal Mandram be continued and if so, what will be its functions and these are questions among the functionaries and fans.

On 3 December, 2020, the actor had said that he would launch his party in January 2021 ahead of the Assembly elections. However, during the last week of December last year, he did a u-turn and announced that he would not join politics. Since then, several functionaries had joined political parties including the DMK.

