Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Rajiv Case convict moves HC, seeks release without TN's governor’s consent
india news

Rajiv Case convict moves HC, seeks release without TN's governor’s consent

Updated on Oct 03, 2021 01:56 AM IST
The state’s previous AIADMK regime in 2018 passed a unanimous resolution in the Assembly for the release of the seven convicts. (AFP)
By HT Correspondent, Chennai

Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven life convict in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, has once again moved the Madras high court, seeking to be released without the governor’s consent.

In her plea, Nalini has urged the HC to declare as “unconstitutional” the “failure” on the part of the Tamil Nadu Governor to act on the state government’s earlier recommendation for the release of all seven convicts.

The high court has issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu government on the writ petition. The first bench of chief justice Sanjib Banerjee and justice P D Audikesavalu directed the state to file a counter-affidavit.

The state’s previous AIADMK regime in 2018 passed a unanimous resolution in the Assembly for the release of the seven convicts and recommended it to the then Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Purohit did not act on the recommendation for two years which even the SC termed as an “extraordinary” delay.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajiv gandhi murder nalini sriharan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Temple desecrated in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, matter being probed: Police

Nitin Gadkari has shown how power can be used, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Over 900 million Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Bihar bypolls: EC freezes LJP name, symbol amid dispute between Chirag Paswan & Pashupati Paras
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP