Rajnath says talks with Austin 'fruitful', US defence secretary calls India 'important partner'

US Defence secretary Lloyd J Austin III met his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Saturday and discussed strengthening and elevating defence ties between the two countries. Singh told reporters India is committed to further strengthen its robust defence partnership with the US.

After talks concluded, Singh told news agency PTI he urged the US defence equipment manufacturing industry to make good use of the liberalised foreign direct investment (FDI) policies in the defence sector.

“I invited the US defence industry to take advantage of India's liberalised FDI policies in the defence sector,” PTI said quoting Singh.

Austin reiterated Singh’s words on strengthening ties, stating that his visit was primarily to convey the Biden-Harris administration’s message about the commitment to America’s allies and partners.

India was designated as a ‘Major Defence Partner’ by the United States in 2016.

"I am happy to say that we had comprehensive and fruitful talks with Secretary Austin and his delegation. We are determined to realise full potential of comprehensive global strategic partnership. Talks focussed on wide-ranging defence cooperation, expanding military to military engagement, info sharing and cooperation in emerging areas of defence and mutual logistics support," Rajnath Singh said.

"We also reviewed many bilateral and multilateral exercises and we agreed for increased cooperation between the Indian military, US Indo-Pacific command, Centre Command and Africa Command. We've signed LEMOA, COMCASA & BECA agreements & we've agreed to realise their full potential," his statement read.

"India is an increasingly important partner in rapidly shifting international dynamics. I reaffirm our commitment to a comprehensive forward-looking defense partnership with India as a central pillar of our approach to the Indo-Pacific region," Austin said.

"Our relationship is a stronghold of free & open Indo-Pacific region. PM Modi stated India stands for freedom of navigation & freedom of overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce in adherence to international law. This reaffirms our shared vision for regional security," his statement read.

The two countries have signed three important defence and security pacts in the past few years. The Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), signed in 2016, allows both nations militaries to use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies, which can be later reimbursed. The COMCASA (Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement), inked in 2018 after the first 2+2 dialogue, allows ‘interoperability’ between the two militaries through the transfer of communication security equipment from the US to India. The BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement) agreement, signed in October last year, grants real-time access to American geospatial intelligence. These three pacts together form the bedrock of defence cooperation between India and the US.

Austin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Friday. Before meeting Singh, he visited the National War Memorial to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony.

Austin landed in Delhi on Friday and is on a three-day visit to India, which will end on Sunday.