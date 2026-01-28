Rajnath Singh calls for speedier deployment of weapons, new defence technology

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asked the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to cut down the time “between research and prototype, prototype and testing, and testing and the final deployment of weapons and systems,” underlining that timely induction of military hardware into the armed forces is the biggest parameter of its performance. BJP-president-Rajnath-Singh-arrives-in-Goa-on-Friday-to-attend-the-BJP-National-Executive-meet-PTI-Photo

“Technology is changing rapidly. Any technology that is new today may become irrelevant in four to five years. In today’s times, especially on the battlefield, we must move forward keeping in mind the theory of ‘survival of the fastest’ and not just ‘survival of the fittest.’ The country that thinks, decides and deploys technology quickly stays ahead,” Singh said, addressing DRDO’s best-performing scientists and technical persons at a function.

Singh said DRDO usually focuses on design and prototyping with production being the role of industries, emphasising that it is necessary to bridge this gap in line with global practices. He advocated a co-development approach — akin to international models — where the industry is involved in activities ranging from design to production from the early stages.

He called upon the DRDO to move beyond areas where the private sector has already developed its capabilities, suggesting the creation of a separate wing within the organisation that takes risks in sectors where the chances of success may seem low. “However, if success is achieved, it will be historic.” Calling upon the DRDO to collaborate extensively with public sector undertakings and the private sector, Singh emphasised that the time has come to move beyond conventional areas.

“For example, Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, which has emerged as a major achievement for us, is a testament to the knowledge sharing between DRDO and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Many more such achievements await us, but for that, it is essential that DRDO collaborates with academia and shares knowledge with the public and private sectors. The government’s support will only be

meaningful when DRDO moves away from a monopolistic research and development model to a collaborative ecosystem, and cooperates with the public sector, private industries, MSMEs, start-ups, and academia.”

India has set a defence export target of ₹50,000 crore by 2029-30, he said.

“DRDO should consider export markets right from the design stage of its systems, especially focusing on drones, radars, electronic warfare systems, and ammunition. Focusing on exports leads to cost recovery, builds global credibility, and strengthens strategic partnerships.”

Operation Sindoor, the minister said, demonstrated that indigenous systems were strengthening India’s operational readiness, while hailing the crucial role of DRDO in achieving self-reliance that has become a national mindset under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He said that technology developed by the DRDO was effectively used on the battlefield during Operation Sindoor, and the organisation is playing a key role in the rapid transformation of the defence sector.