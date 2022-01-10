Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Defence minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms
india news

Defence minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms

Rajnath Singh said his symptoms were mild and he was isolating at home.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19). File image
Updated on Jan 10, 2022 05:10 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said he was infected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and that his symptoms were mild and he was isolating at home.

“I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested,” the defence minister wrote on Twitter.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier tested positive for Covid-19. On Sunday, he said he had recovered from the infection. "After recovering from Corona, I am back at your service," Kejriwal had tweeted in Hindi.

India has been seeing a steady surge in Covid-19 cases, being driven by the Omicron variant that was first detected in South Africa.

The country reported a fresh spike of 1,79,723 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 13.29 per cent, according to data uploaded on the Union health ministry website on Monday.

The nationwide tally of Omicron reached 4,033, with Maharashtra contributing the maximum number of confirmed infections (1,216), followed by Rajasthan (529) and Delhi (513). About 1,552 patients infected with the new variant have recovered.

Topics
rajnath singh covid-19
