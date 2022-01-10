Defence minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said he was infected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and that his symptoms were mild and he was isolating at home.

“I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested,” the defence minister wrote on Twitter.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier tested positive for Covid-19. On Sunday, he said he had recovered from the infection. "After recovering from Corona, I am back at your service," Kejriwal had tweeted in Hindi.

India has been seeing a steady surge in Covid-19 cases, being driven by the Omicron variant that was first detected in South Africa.

The country reported a fresh spike of 1,79,723 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 13.29 per cent, according to data uploaded on the Union health ministry website on Monday.

The nationwide tally of Omicron reached 4,033, with Maharashtra contributing the maximum number of confirmed infections (1,216), followed by Rajasthan (529) and Delhi (513). About 1,552 patients infected with the new variant have recovered.