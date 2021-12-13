Rajnath Singh to inaugurate BEL’s week-long exhibition today

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will on Monday inaugurate Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) week-long exhibition at its nine units spread across the country to showcase its capabilities in both defence and non-defence segments, according to the company's press release.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The exhibition by the Centre-owned aerospace and defence electronics company will take place from Monday till Sunday (December 19) in adherence with all coronavirus disease (Covid-19) related protocols.

Apart from Bengaluru, the exhibition will be organised in BEL's units in Ghaziabad, Panchkula, Kotdwara, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Machilipatnam and Chennai.

It is being organised as a part of the Union government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which is an initiative to commemorate 75 years of progressive India and its glorious history, the press release said.

“Students of local schools, colleges and professional institutions, and the general public at large are expected to attend the exhibition which is being planned at BEL’s Bengaluru Unit in Jalahalli,” the press release added.

The BEL release also said the week-long exhibition is a unique opportunity for people to have a first-hand glimpse of the company's various iconic and marquee products manufactured for use by the armed forces.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bharat Electronics Limited was founded in 1954 and has transitioned from manufacturing basic communication equipment to equipment in fields such as defence communication, radars, naval systems among others.

In 2020, BEL was among the top 100 global arms-producing and military services companies, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON