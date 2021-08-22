Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajnath to felicitate Army personnel who participated in Tokyo Olympics

The defence minister is also scheduled to visit the headquarters of Southern Command along with Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command Lieutenant General JS Nain.
AUG 22, 2021
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat with Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra in New Delhi.(PTI/File photo)

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will on Monday felicitate the Army personnel who participated at the Olympics at Tokyo at the Army Sports Institute in Pune on Monday.

"All the armed forces personnel, who represented India in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, including gold medallist javelin thrower Subedar Neeraj Chopra, are likely to be present on the occasion," a statement released by defence ministry read, according to news agency PTI.

Neeraj Chopra was appointed as Junior Commissioned Officer in the Rajputana Rifles regiment in 2016 following his stellar performance at the South Asian Games

Singh is also expected to interact with sportsperson of the Army Sports Institute and troops during his visit.

The defence minister is also scheduled to visit the headquarters of Southern Command along with Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command Lieutenant General JS Nain.

The Army Sports Institute has produced 34 Olympians, 22 Commonwealth Games medallists, 21 Asian Games medallists, six Youth Games medallists and 13 Arjuna Awardees till date, according to PTI.

"Indian Army has always been the backbone of Indian sports — from Major Dhyan Chand to Subedar Neeraj Chopra who etched their names in golden letters in the history of Indian sports," the statement by the Army read.

