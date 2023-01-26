Rajpath, now known as Kartavya Path, hosts first Republic Day parade since name change

Kartavya Path, the two-kilometre stretch between Rashtrapati Bhavan and India Gate in the national capital, on Thursday hosted its first Republic Day as ‘Kartavya Path.’ Previously called Rajpath, the stretch was renamed in September last year after a revamp.

Kartavya Path's first January 26 parade is among several ‘firsts’ that will be on display during the parade this year. This is the first Republic Day as President for India's second female head of state (after Pratibha Patil), Droupadi Murmu, whose tenure began in July last year. Her Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is attending the festivities as chief guest, and is the first leader from his country to have been invited as chief guest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON