Home / India News / Rajpath, now known as Kartavya Path, hosts first Republic Day parade since name change

Rajpath, now known as Kartavya Path, hosts first Republic Day parade since name change

india news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 10:47 AM IST

Kartavya Path's first January 26 parade is among several ‘firsts’ that will be on display during the parade this year.

Kartavya Path hosts its first Republic Day parade (Image: Doordarshan)
Kartavya Path hosts its first Republic Day parade (Image: Doordarshan)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Kartavya Path, the two-kilometre stretch between Rashtrapati Bhavan and India Gate in the national capital, on Thursday hosted its first Republic Day as ‘Kartavya Path.’ Previously called Rajpath, the stretch was renamed in September last year after a revamp.

Kartavya Path's first January 26 parade is among several ‘firsts’ that will be on display during the parade this year. This is the first Republic Day as President for India's second female head of state (after Pratibha Patil), Droupadi Murmu, whose tenure began in July last year. Her Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is attending the festivities as chief guest, and is the first leader from his country to have been invited as chief guest.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
rajpath republic day
rajpath republic day
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out