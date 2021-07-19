Opposition calls MoS home affairs Bangladeshi, BJP counters with CAA citizenship

Amid adjournments and protests, the Opposition on Monday raised a point of order against the minister of state of home affairs Nisith Pramanik in Rajya Sabha, claiming that he is a Bangladeshi, and consequently, a foreign national in power.

The deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh repeatedly negated raising such issues under the points of order.

Points of order are raised to enforce rules of procedures or such articles in the constitution to regulate the business of the house.

“A minister of states of home affairs is reportedly a Bangladeshi,” said Trinamool Congress leader Sukhendu Shekhar Roy. Former leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge also tried to raise the issue, finally resulting in another adjournment of the House till 3pm. This was the third time that Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Monday.

The first session was adjourned after the obituary readings as a mark of respect for departed MPs Raghunath Mohapatra and Rajeev Satav, while the second session witnessed sloganeering by the Opposition, due to which newly inducted ministers could not be introduced.

The recent shuffle in the union Cabinet has seen the inclusion of several new faces, one of them Pramanik. He is the youngest MoS of home affairs, as well as youth affairs and sports minister to be appointed in the union council of ministers.

Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora had previously urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inquire into the nationality of the newly appointed union minister.

Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Sayantan Basu earlier countered the opposition campaign against the young minister. “Nisith Pramanik came to India as a refugee from Bangladesh, like millions of other people. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been passed. It offers citizenship to refugees from Bangladesh. Why are these questions being raised?”