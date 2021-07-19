Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Opposition calls MoS home affairs Bangladeshi, BJP counters with CAA citizenship
india news

Opposition calls MoS home affairs Bangladeshi, BJP counters with CAA citizenship

The deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh repeatedly negated raising such issues under the points of order
By Vanshika Yadav
UPDATED ON JUL 19, 2021 09:18 PM IST
Nisith Pramanik takes oath as minister of state during the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on July 7, 2021. (HT Photo)

Amid adjournments and protests, the Opposition on Monday raised a point of order against the minister of state of home affairs Nisith Pramanik in Rajya Sabha, claiming that he is a Bangladeshi, and consequently, a foreign national in power.

The deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh repeatedly negated raising such issues under the points of order.

Points of order are raised to enforce rules of procedures or such articles in the constitution to regulate the business of the house.

“A minister of states of home affairs is reportedly a Bangladeshi,” said Trinamool Congress leader Sukhendu Shekhar Roy. Former leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge also tried to raise the issue, finally resulting in another adjournment of the House till 3pm. This was the third time that Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Monday.

The first session was adjourned after the obituary readings as a mark of respect for departed MPs Raghunath Mohapatra and Rajeev Satav, while the second session witnessed sloganeering by the Opposition, due to which newly inducted ministers could not be introduced.

Also Read | Parliament: PM’s introduction of new ministers in Cabinet interrupted by Opposition

The recent shuffle in the union Cabinet has seen the inclusion of several new faces, one of them Pramanik. He is the youngest MoS of home affairs, as well as youth affairs and sports minister to be appointed in the union council of ministers.

Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora had previously urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inquire into the nationality of the newly appointed union minister.

Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Sayantan Basu earlier countered the opposition campaign against the young minister. “Nisith Pramanik came to India as a refugee from Bangladesh, like millions of other people. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been passed. It offers citizenship to refugees from Bangladesh. Why are these questions being raised?”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP