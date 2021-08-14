Rajya Sabha chairperson Venkaiah Naidu views footage from August 11

Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday went to Parliament House to watch the recorded proceedings of the house on August 11 when some marshals and a few opposition lawmakers were seen jostling on the floor of the house.

According to people aware of the details, Naidu watched the entire visual recording of the incidents in the House including those involving some members and marshals on August 11.

Officials of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Friday said legal consultation is being sought to arrive at a decision on how to take action against the MPs who have been caught on tape manhandling the marshals, damaging house property and were named in the complaints by two marshals who were injured in the melee.

Opposition members had staged a walk out from the house protesting over the hurried passage of bills and the deployment of security personnel inside the House, while the government blamed the opposition members for manhandling the marshals.

At least two marshals, one man and a woman have submitted a complaint to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat listing the injuries they received while trying to restrain the lawmakers who were protesting in the well of the House.

Speaking to the media outside the House, Congress’s Phulo Devi Netam and Chhaya Verma had alleged they were manhandled by male marshals. Leader of the Opposition in the house Mallikarjun Kharge had alleged that women MPs do not feel safe inside Parliament and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar also said he had never witnessed such scenes in Parliament in his 55-year parliamentary tenure.

The government however sought exemplary action against the MPs accused of violating parliamentary decorum.