Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha to discuss GNCTD Bill today
The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021, will be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. While two other bills are listed for consideration and passing. The bills are the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2021 and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021.
In Rajya Sabha, the members of Parliament will discuss the contentious the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'brien said that said his party MPs have rushed to the national capital to stop the "bulldozing" of the bill that seeks to give more power to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, in the Rajya Sabha.
Meanwhile, news agency ANI reported that the session which was scheduled to end on April 8, will be curtailed due to the assembly elections in four states and a union territory. According to the report, the session may end on March 25 now.
Wed, 24 Mar 2021 11:43 AM
Piyush Goyal responds to question regarding second phase of Hyderabad to Vikarabad railway line
In Lok Sabha, union minister Piyush Goyal says Hyderabad hasn’t provided enough funds for the second phase of railway line and it has now landed in a deficit. He was responding to the question by TRS MP Ranjit Reddy about expediting the second phase of Hyderabad to Vikarabad railway line.
Wed, 24 Mar 2021 11:37 AM
Congress MP Deependra Singh Hooda speaks against finance bill
Congress MP, Deependra Singh Hooda speaks against the bill. Quoting, former RBI governor Rahuram Rajan and other economists, Hooda said that economy was already in shambles even before the pandemic.
Wed, 24 Mar 2021 11:11 AM
Sitharaman moves finance bill in Rajya Sabha
Nirmal Sitharaman moves the Finance bill in Rajya Sabha.
Wed, 24 Mar 2021 11:06 AM
Lok Sabha proceedings begin
Question hour begin in Lok Sabha as the proceedings begin. Midhun Reddy is in the chair.
Wed, 24 Mar 2021 11:06 AM
Rajya Sabha reconvenes after adjournment
Proceedings in Rajya Sabha resume after adjournment over GNCTD Amendment Bill.
Wed, 24 Mar 2021 11:03 AM
GNCTD Amendment Bill is unconstitutional, says AAP
Ahead of Rajya Sabha proceedings, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh says, "Central govt is liable to bring a Constitutional Amendment Bill in House before making any amendment to constitution. I gave a notice in Rajya Sabha yesterday that this (GNCTD Amendment) Bill is unconstitutional & mustn't be allowed to be presented in House."
Wed, 24 Mar 2021 10:58 AM
List of business for Lok Sabha
Bills to be introduced
-The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021
Bills for consideration and passing
-The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2021
-The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021