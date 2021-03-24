Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha to discuss GNCTD Bill today

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021, will be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. While two other bills are listed for consideration and passing. The bills are the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2021 and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021.

In Rajya Sabha, the members of Parliament will discuss the contentious the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'brien said that said his party MPs have rushed to the national capital to stop the "bulldozing" of the bill that seeks to give more power to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, in the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI reported that the session which was scheduled to end on April 8, will be curtailed due to the assembly elections in four states and a union territory. According to the report, the session may end on March 25 now.