Rajya Sabha passes Inter-Services Organisations Bill aimed to push theaterisation

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023, which seeks to empower the government to notify the setting up of inter-services organisations, including joint services commands, and bestow powers on heads of such organisations to act against personnel from any of the three services to ensure discipline and effective discharge of duties. The bill also paves the way for greater integration and jointness amongst the three services. (ANI Photo)

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 4 amid a renewed push for theaterisation for the best use of the military’s resources to fight future wars.

Introducing the bill in the Rajya Sabha, defence minister Rajnath Singh described the proposed legislation as necessary to strengthen the armed forces in the backdrop of the global security scenario, while emphasising that better jointness and integration will allow the military to move forward towards securing national interests.

Today’s warfare is no longer conventional but has become technology and network centric, which makes it even more important for the three services to work with greater coordination to face future challenges, he said.

The bill seeks to bestow powers on the commander-in-chief, officer-in-command or any other officer heading a tri-services organisation to take disciplinary and administrative action against personnel under them who are currently governed by the respective laws of the three services, the Army Act, 1950, the Air Force Act, 1950, and the Navy Act, 1957.

The existing legal framework of the armed forces has its limitations when it comes to tri-services matters as officers of one service lack the authority to exercise disciplinary and administrative powers over personnel belonging to another service.

For instance, a three-star general heading a joint command cannot act against air force or navy personnel serving under him.

The lack of such powers with the heads of inter-services organisations (ISOs) and joint establishments over personnel belonging to a service other than their own has a direct impact on command, control and discipline, as previously reported by HT.

“Discipline is directly related to the morale of our army. It should be our endeavor in inter-services organisations that whenever any case related to indiscipline comes up, disciplinary or administrative action should be taken as soon as possible against the personnel concerned without any discrimination of service,” Singh said.

The bill also paves the way for greater integration and jointness amongst the three services, lays a strong foundation for the creation of joint structures, and further improves the functioning of the armed forces, the defence ministry said in a statement after the upper house passed the bill.