Rajya Sabha passes motor vehicle bill: 10 points

india

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 21:52 IST

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 with 108 votes in favour and 13 against. The bill seeks to eliminate corruption in the transport sector, improve road safety and usher in use of technology for better management of traffic.

Here are ten points of the motor vehicle bill:

1.Road Safety: The Bill proposes to increase penalties to act as deterrent against traffic violations. Stricter provisions are being proposed in respect of offences like juvenile driving, drunken driving, driving without licence, dangerous driving, over-speeding, overloading etc. Stricter provisions for helmets have been introduced along with provisions for electronic detection of violations. Penalty regarding motor vehicles is to be increased by 10 % every year.

2.Vehicle Fitness: The Bill mandates automated fitness testing for vehicles to reduce corruption in the transport department while improving the road worthiness of the vehicle. Penalty has been provided for deliberate violation of safety/environmental regulations as well as body builders and spare part suppliers.

3.Recall of Vehicles: The Bill allows the central government to order for recall of motor vehicles if a defect in the vehicle may cause damage to the environment, or the driver, or other road users.

4.Offences and penalties: The Bill increases penalties for several offences under the Act. The maximum penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. If a vehicle manufacturer fails to comply with motor vehicle standards, the penalty will be a fine of up to Rs 100 crore, or imprisonment of up to one year, or both. If a contractor fails to comply with road design standards, the penalty will be a fine of up to one lakh rupees. The central government may increase fines mentioned under the Act every year by up to 10%.

5.Protection of Good Samaritan: To help road accident victims, Good Samaritan guidelines have been incorporated in the Bill. The Bill defines a Good Samaritan as a person who renders emergency medical or non-medical assistance to a victim at the scene of an accident, and provides rules to prevent harassment of such a person.

6.Cashless Treatment during Golden Hour: The Bill provides for a scheme for cashless treatment of road accident victims during golden hour.

7.Third Party Insurance: The Bill includes the driver’s attendant in 3rd Party insurance. There will be no cap on liability of insurers. There will be a 10 time increase in insurance compensation from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh. Claim process has been simplified. Insurance firms have to pay claims within a month, if the victim’s family agree to accept Rs 5 lakh compensation. The Bill also increases the minimum compensation for hit and run cases from Rs 25,000 to two lakh rupees in case of death, and from Rs 12,500 to Rs 50,000 in case of grievous injury.

8.Provision for online driving licenses: The Bill provides for online Learners Licence with mandatory online identity verification Driving test will be computerized to avoid fake driving licenses Commercial licenses will be valid up to five years instead of three. Application for renewal can be made one year prior to or after licence lapses. Driver Training Schools will be opened so that more efficient drivers may be available.

9.Process of Vehicle Registration: To improve the registration process for new vehicles, registration at the end of the dealer is being enabled and restrictions have been imposed on temporary registration.

10.Taxi aggregators: The Bill defines aggregators as digital intermediaries or market places which can be used by passengers to connect with a driver for transportation purposes (taxi services). The Bill provides guidelines for Aggregators. At present there are no rules in many states for regulating aggregators, taxis etc.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 21:52 IST