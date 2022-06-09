Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajya Sabha polls: JD (S) moves legislators to Bengaluru resort

The JD (S) has fielded Kupendra Reddy as its candidate for one of the Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka
JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy has sought Congress’s support. (AP)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 10:55 AM IST
BySharan Poovanna

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) or JD (S) has shifted its lawmakers to a resort in Bengaluru to thwart any poaching attempts ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections on Friday.

“It is a routine practice as we will have a JDLP [JDS Legislature Party] meeting this [Thursday] evening and people [legislators] who have come from different places will stay back there,” said BM Farooq, a JD (S) leader.

The JD (S) has fielded Kupendra Reddy as its candidate for one of the Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaggesh, and Lahar Singh Siroya and the Congress Jairam Ramesh and Mansoor Ali Khan.

Two of three candidates can win the seats in the first round. Second preferential votes will determine the result of the third seat. The BJP has 32 surplus votes and Congress 25. JD (S) has 32 votes. At least five JD(S) legislators are expected to abstain from the vote as they have parted ways with the party.

The JD (S) on Wednesday again asked Congress to support its candidate. “He is an experienced Rajya Sabha member & All parties must extend support to him with open mind. To strengthen the secular forces Congress must fully support Kupendra Reddy,” JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy tweeted. “To defeat the BJP, Congress should support JD (S) which has more votes....”

The JD (S) hopes Congress lawmakers will cast their second preference votes for its candidate. The Congress, which has asked the JD(S) to support its candidate to defeat communal forces, will also have its legislature party meeting at a hotel on Thursday evening.

