Ram temple trust appoints retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as temple’s first CEO

Jeetendra Mishra, a former air marshal who commanded India's Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor, was named the first chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ram Temple, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which manages the temple, announced on Wednesday.

Jeetendra Mishra is a former Air Chief Marshal

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The highly decorated retired Indian Air Force officer, who hails from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, emerged from a pool of 5,585 applicants following a screening process by a high-powered committee, which drew up a shortlist of three candidates and placed it before the temple trust at its meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

The trust also appointed Govind Dev Giri, who is currently its treasurer, as the general secretary, replacing the trust’s interim general secretary Krishna Mohan. Mahesh Bhagchandka will be the new treasurer, said Krishna Mohan.

Deep Dive What were the key responsibilities assigned to Jeetendra Mishra as the CEO of the Ram Temple trust? As CEO, Jeetendra Mishra will develop appropriate systems and operational practices, build the organizational structure, ensure efficient management of current activities and future development, and maintain compliance with all statutory and regulatory requirements. How was Jeetendra Mishra selected for the CEO position of the Ram Temple trust? Jeetendra Mishra was selected from a pool of 5,585 applicants by a three-member selection committee after multiple rounds of screening, including online and in-person interviews, which narrowed it down to the final shortlist. Why was the appointment of a professional CEO considered necessary for the Ram Temple trust? The appointment of a professional CEO was deemed necessary to regain public confidence following a controversy over alleged embezzlement of donations, which had previously impacted the trust's management and public perception.

He added that Madan Mohan Pandey, Mahesh Bhagchandka and Dr Nirmala Yadav were also inducted as the new trustees.

Mishra’s appointment marks a landmark shift in the temple's management from trustees-led to professional corporate oversight for daily security, logistics, and the management of its funds.

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The process for the CEO’s appointment began on July 6 after reports of embezzlement of donations that had come to light in May created a stir.

3-member selection panel

A three-member selection committee comprising retired Justice Pramod Kohli, Lt Gen (retd) Vishnukant Chaturvedi and nuclear scientist Dr Suresh Haware was set up to evaluate the 5,585 applications received in response to its advertisement. The committee held a preliminary round of online interviews with 108 candidates and a second round of in-person interviews with 16 of them.

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The committee submitted its final report, a shortlist of three names, to the temple trust’s treasurer Govind Dev Giri, on Tuesday. Committee secretary Sameer Panda said the panel had recommended "three highly qualified professionals" after assessing their leadership, management expertise, integrity and vision.

Wednesday’s meeting also approved the first amendment to the trust’s deed to incorporate new rules, regulations and powers of the CEO. This was the first such amendment since the trust's creation on February 5, 2020.

The meeting, which was held against the backdrop of the controversy over the alleged theft of offerings and the resignation of former general secretary of the temple trust Champat Rai, had taken up a 12-point agenda including constitution of a security coordination committee, an official spokesperson, audited accounts for the financial year 2025-26 and a review of SIT probe into donation-theft row.

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ALSO READ | Ram temple donation ‘theft’: Second SIT’s probe halfway through, likely to be completed in a month

Ram temple CEO's responsibilities

According to the Trust, the CEO will have the responsibility to develop systems, procedures, and operational practices appropriate to the nature and scale of the organization, build and strengthen the organisational structure in accordance with the objectives, nature, and size of the institution.

Among other responsibilities, the CEO will serve as the highest executive authority responsible for the officers, functionaries, employees, and staff of the organization.

The CEO will ensure efficient management of the trust’s current activities and future development and ensure compliance with all statutory, regulatory, and Trust Deed requirements.

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