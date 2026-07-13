Ram Temple trust invites applications for first CEO amid donation theft row. Here's who can apply

Days after the Ram Temple trust formed a three-member committee to screen candidates to appoint its first chief executive officer (CEO), it has invited applications for the post.

The Ram temple trust said applications would only be accepted till 4 pm on July 18. (PTI)

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday set July 18 as the deadline for submission of names in in a post on X, saying applications would only be accepted till 4 pm on the last date.

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The search for a CEO comes amid a row over alleged embezzlement of temple donations, which prompted an overhaul of the temple trust that so far does not have such a post.

Who can apply?

According to the notification issued by the trust, the CEO will be appointed for a term of three years, as will be specified in their contract. However, this tenure will be extendable based on satisfactory performance.

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{{^usCountry}} The posting will be in Ayodhya, where the Ram Temple is located, and a fixed salary and other service benefits would be decided upon through mutual discussion, the trust said while sharing details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The posting will be in Ayodhya, where the Ram Temple is located, and a fixed salary and other service benefits would be decided upon through mutual discussion, the trust said while sharing details. {{/usCountry}}

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The eligibility criteria for applicants include:

• A minimum Bachelor's degree from a recognised university

• Age between 50 and 70 years

• At least 20 years' managerial experience in a large public organisation, institution, government department or company.

• Experience in overseeing areas such as administration, finance, accounts, human resources, public relations, information technology, security and legal affairs would be noted.

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• Working knowledge of both Hindi and English is mandatory

• Applicants must be “actively practising Hindus”, with the notification stating that being a “devotee of Lord Ram belonging to the Vaishnava tradition will be considered desirable”.

• “Preference will be given to candidates who have served as Chief Administrative Officer or have experience in managing a temple or Hindu religious institution,” the temple trust said, adding that retired officers meeting the criteria may also apply.

Powers to be decided by trust: Nripendra Misra

Ram Temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Misra had on Sunday said the responsibilities and powers of the CEO would be decided upon by the temple trust itself. “The CEO’s primary responsibility will be to uphold the faith of the devotees in the trust,” Misra said, adding that there would be no government interference in the functioning of the trust or its CEO.

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However, Misra stated that the CEO will oversee the trust's financial matters and streamline its functioning, adding that in a way, they would “work as an assistant of the trust.”