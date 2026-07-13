Ram Temple Trust seeks first CEO on 3-year contract; age limit 50-70

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust on Monday invited applications for its first chief executive officer (CEO), an attempt to professionalise the management of the temple complex and restore its image following recent allegations of embezzlement of donations that emerged last month.

The trust on July 6 constituted a three-member committee to shortlist a CEO, comprising retired judge Pramod Kohli, retired army Lt Gen Vishnukant Chaturvedi and former NIT Raipur chairperson Suresh Haware (PTI)

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The trust announced the vacancy on X on Monday and gave applicants until July 18 to apply.

The trust is seeking applicants aged 50 to 70, with a graduation degree, and a minimum of 20 years of managerial responsibilities in a large public organisation or institution, government department or company. Those with experience as a chief administrative officer at a temple would be given preference.

Also Read: Trust, distrust converge in Ayodhya amid Ram Mandir donation theft case

The post said applicants must be "actively practising Hindus", while "being a devotee of Lord Ram belonging to the Vaishnava tradition will be considered desirable".

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The CEO would be responsible for the overall administration, management and day-to-day functioning of the Ram Mandir complex, the social media post said.

The CEO would function under the trust’s overall guidance and report to its general secretary.

The trust recently accepted the resignations of general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra amid the controversy. trustee Krishna Mohan is currently serving as interim general secretary.

Ram temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Misra on Saturday said the focus was on strengthening the trust’s management in view of recent events. “This is now an issue about temple management, and it would surely be improved to guard against a repeat of this alleged donation theft,” he added.

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Once the applications are received, a three-member committee established on July 6 will shortlist potential candidates. The committee comprises retired judge Pramod Kohli, retired army lieutenant general Vishnukant Chaturvedi and former NIT Raipur chairperson Suresh Haware.

The trust will finalise the appointment of a CEO from the shortlist of three candidates.

There has been speculation that the trust may consider appointing a woman to the post. But there has been no official confirmation.

To be sure, the social media post did not bar women from applying.

Officials said the new CEO will play a crucial role in ensuring the Ram Mandir functions as a world-class pilgrimage centre while upholding transparency and service standards.

CEO’s key responsibilities

Temple administration: Supervising all administrative, financial and operational matters related to the temple and its allied institutions.

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Devotee services: Ensuring smooth darshan arrangements, crowd management and facilities for pilgrims visiting from across the country and abroad.

Construction coordination: Liaising with the Construction Committee to monitor ongoing work, including the memorial, boundary wall, auditorium and Ram Katha Museum.

Donation and accounts: Maintaining transparency in donation collection, accounting and audit processes. The CEO will be tasked with implementing systems to prevent financial irregularities.

Staff and security: Overseeing appointment, training and discipline of temple staff and coordination with security agencies for the safety of the temple premises.

Public outreach: Working to take information about government welfare schemes and temple activities to devotees and the general public.