Ram Van Gaman project to boost tourism, jobs: Baghel

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday made a pitch for the state’s heritage and cultural value as he inaugurated the renovated Shivrinarayan temple in Janjgir-Champa district, as part of the state’s ambitious Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit.

Speaking during the event, Baghel said, “Many people ask me why I organise religious events like this. I want to tell them that when we go out of Chhattisgarh, people either know Chhattisgarh by the abundance of mineral resources, or as the stronghold of Maoists… But I want to tell them that Chhattisgarh has very high-value cultural and traditions. Whether it is Tretayug, Dwaparayuga (ages according to Hindus) or Buddhist era, we were there in every era in the form of culture, folk, literature and tribal arts. No era is complete without Chhattisgarh’s contribution.”

The CM also inaugurated development work of ₹238 crore for the renovation, up-gradation and beautification of the Shivrinarayan temple complex , an official of public relations department said.

State home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, urban administration and development minister Shivkumar Dahria and senior leaders of the ruling Congress were present on the occasion.

“Pilgrimage of Shivrinarayan is called the fifth Dham of India… The four Dhams of India are in all the four directions, but the fifth Dham is in the middle of the country… Shivrinarayan has been important in every era… It was during the exile of Lord Rama that Mata Shabri had fed him sweet berries. This is an important place for us. The development work of the first phase of Chandkhuri was inaugurated in October 2021 and today, the development work of the first phase of Shivrinarayan are being inaugurated under the Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit Project. This will boost tourism in the state, new employment opportunities will be created and Chhattisgarh,” a press release issued by public relations department quoted Baghel saying.

As per the Chhattisgarh public relations department, the tourism department has identified 75 sites of Ram Van Gaman Path in Chhattisgarh based on various research papers and after discussion with historians. All the sites echo the stories of Lord Ram, Laxman and Sita living in exile in the forests of Chhattisgarh.

Nine sites have been selected in the first phase of Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit -- Sitamarhi-Harchaika (Koriya), Ramgarh (Ambikapur), Shivrinarayan (Janjgir-Champa), Turturiya (Baloda Bazar), Chandkhuri (Raipur), Rajim (Gariaband), Sihawa-Saptarishi Ashram (Dhamtari), Jagdalpur (Bastar) and Ramaram (Sukma).