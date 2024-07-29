Ramdev 'Coronil' case: Delhi high court's key verdict on doctors' petition today

The Delhi high court will pronounce its ruling on a petition filed by various doctors' associations against Yoga guru Ramdev regarding his claim that 'Coronil' is a “cure” for Covid-19. Delhi HC to pronounce order doctors' plea against Ramdev over Coronil (HT File Photo)

The petition is part of a 2021 lawsuit filed by doctors' associations against Ramdev, his associate Acharya Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurveda.

The lawsuit alleges that Ramdev made unsupported claims that 'Coronil' could cure Covid-19, although the drug was only licensed as an “immuno-booster”.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani reserved the decision on May 21 after hearing arguments from both sides.

The senior counsel representing the doctors requested a directive to prevent Ramdev and others from making similar statements in the future.

In 2021, the Resident Doctors' Associations of AIIMS at Rishikesh, Patna, and Bhubaneswar, along with the Association of Resident Doctors from PGIMER Chandigarh, the Union of Resident Doctors of Punjab (URDP), the Resident Doctors' Association from Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College in Meerut, and the Telangana Junior Doctors' Association in Hyderabad, filed a petition against Ramdev and others in the high court.

They claimed that there was a misinformation campaign and a marketing strategy to boost sales of products sold by Ramdev, including 'Coronil,' which was presented as an alternative treatment for COVID-19.

On October 27, 2021, the high court issued summons to Ramdev and others, stating that the lawsuit was not frivolous and that there was a valid case for its institution.

Earlier in May, the Supreme Court in a contempt of court case linked to the misleading advertisements case against Patanjali Ayurved, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna had said that should use his influence in the right way.



After the Supreme Court took a tough stance, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna recently published full-page apologies in newspapers twice. Earlier this month, the court expressed satisfaction at the apologies.



With PTI inputs