Patanjali advertisements case: ‘Not so innocent’, Supreme Court slams Ramdev and Balkrishna | 5 quotes

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 15, pulled up Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd managing director Acharya Balkrishna while granting one-week time to issue a public apology in the misleading advertisements case, stating it was not letting them “off the hook” now. Both Ramdev and Balkrishna were present during the hearing and personally tendered an unqualified apology to the Supreme Court. Yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd managing director Acharya Balkrishna appear before the Supreme Court in the misleading advertisement case filed against the company in New Delhi. (ANI)

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah took note of their apologies, but told Balkrishna, “You are doing good work but you can't degrade allopathy.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd Ramdev tendered unconditional apology “for the mistakes”, adding that “What we did at the time was not correct. We will be conscious about it in the future.”

It was hearing the contempt case against Patanjali Ayurved, Ramdev and Balkrishna in connection with the misleading advertisements of their products.

A plea was filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against an alleged smear campaign carried out by Patanjali and its founders against the Covid-19 vaccination drive and modern medicine.

While recording an undertaking by Patanjali and its representatives that they propose to voluntarily take some steps to redeem themselves and show their good intentions, the Supreme Court bench adjourned the matter till April 23.

Patanjali misleading advertisements case: What SC said

"This is irresponsible behaviour. The previous history of yours is damaging. We will think over it, whether to accept your apology or not," Justice Kohli said. “We are not saying we will forgive you. We cannot be blind to your earlier history; we will think about your apology. You are not so innocent that you were completely unaware of what was going on in court. At this moment, we are not saying they are off the hook,” the bench said. Justice Kohli said they cannot claim a cure for specific diseases in its advertisements and it is illegal to advertise medicines as specific cures for diseases. “Advertising medicines for the treatment of specific diseases is not permitted. Neither a doctor, not a pharmacy can do that. It is irresponsible to do that,” the bench told Ramdev. Justice Amanullah said every citizen is bound by the law and they cannot degrade allopathy while promoting its products. “Your apology is not coming from your heart,” Justice Amanullah said.

(With inputs from ANI)