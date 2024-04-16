Patanjali case: Ramdev, Balkrishna Acharya ready for ‘public apology’; Supreme Court next hearing on April 23

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted a week to Yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd MD Balkrishna Acharya to take steps to redeem themselves of the alleged contempt after their lawyers offered to issue a public apology for misleading advertisements case. Yoga guru and entrepreneur Ramdev appears before the Supreme Court for the hearing in the misleading advertisement case filed against the Patanjali Ayurveda in New Delhi. (ANI)

The court has adjourned the matter next for April 23.

“I am willing to give a public apology,” senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Ramdev and Balkrishna, told a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, news agency PTI reported.

The Supreme Court court asked Ramdev and Balkrishna, both of whom were present in the court, to come forward for an interaction with the bench.

"They should feel they have a connect with the court," the bench said.

The hearing in the matter is underway and the bench is currently interacting with Ramdev.

Ramdev and Balkrishna have tendered an “unconditional and unqualified apology” before the apex court over advertisements issued by the firm making tall claims about the medicinal efficacy of its products.

In two separate affidavits filed in the court, Ramdev and Balkrishna have tendered an unqualified apology for the "breach of the statement" recorded in the November 21 last year order of the apex court.

In the November 21, 2023 order, the top court had noted that counsel representing Patanjali Ayurved had assured it that "henceforth there shall not be any violation of any law(s), especially relating to advertising or branding of products manufactured and marketed by it and, further, that no casual statements claiming medicinal efficacy or against any system of medicine will be released to the media in any form".

The top court had said Patanjali Ayurved Ltd is "bound down to such assurance".

The non-observance of the specific assurance and the subsequent media statements irked the apex court, which later issued a notice to them to explain why contempt proceedings be not initiated against them.

(With inputs from PTI)