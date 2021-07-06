Ramesh Bais replaces Jharkhand's 1st woman governor Draupadi Murmu

Ramesh Bais was on Tuesday appointed as the new governor of Jharkhand. Bais, who is currently the governor of Tripura will succeed Draupadi Murmu in Jharkhand. Murmu was distinguished not only because of being the first governor from the tribal community but also for being the first woman governor of Jharkhand since the birth of the state in 2000.

Draupadi Murmu represented the Odisha legislative assembly as an MLA from Rairangpur. A native of Chhattisgarh, Murmu was appointed the governor of Jharkhand in May 2015. However, she began to lose her popularity among the top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government after it lost the assembly election in 2019. She was also reported to be the probable face of the 2017 presidential election.

The two-time member of the Odisha assembly, Murmu's political career began in 1997, when she was elected as a councilor and then became the vice chairperson of Rairangpur notified area council. In the same year, Murmu also became the vice president of BJP’s Odisha ST Morcha and later became its president. In 2013, Murmu became the national executive member of the party's ST Morcha. Murmu is also the recipient of the "Nilakantha Award" for the best MLA of the year in 2007 by the Odisha government. She has played an active role in the upliftment of the tribal community in Odisha during her political career.

Bais, who is presently the governor of Tripura, will replace Murmu and become the 10th governor of the state. A native of Chhattisgarh, too, Bais has been a Lok Sabha member of Raipur and is known for creating a record of becoming an MP from the state for seven straight terms.

Born on August 2, 1947, Bais has been the governor of the northeastern state since 2019 and was also part of the Union cabinet. He was the minister of state for environment and forests in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed new governors in eight states of the country, ahead of the much-anticipated reshuffle of the cabinet.