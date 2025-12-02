Search
Tue, Dec 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ranchi CA illegally earned 900 crore, ED probe bogus telegraphic transfers

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Dec 02, 2025 10:07 am IST

ED on Tuesday carried out searches under FEMA on Naresh Kumar Kejriwal, a Ranchi-based Chartered Accountant (CA).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches under FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) on Naresh Kumar Kejriwal, a Chartered Accountant (CA) based in Jharkhand's Ranchi and suspected hawala operator, along with his family members as well as associates.

The searches were carried out across Ranchi, Maharashtra's Mumbai, and Gujarat's Surat.(Representative image via ANI )
The searches were carried out across Ranchi, Maharashtra's Mumbai, and Gujarat's Surat.(Representative image via ANI )

The searches were carried out across Ranchi, Maharashtra's Mumbai, and Gujarat's Surat.

What is the case

The ED action stems from Income Tax Department findings which reveal that Kejriwal controls undisclosed foreign shell entities in the UAE, Nigeria, and the USA – managed effectively from India – which have accumulated over 900 crore in unexplained reserves and routed approximately 1,500 crore back to India through bogus telegraphic transfers.

These foreign assets were not disclosed in statutory filings and appear to be vehicles for large-scale illicit fund layering, HT has learnt.

Investigators said the search aims to secure digital and documentary evidence related to the alleged unauthorised cross-border dealings.

In an unrelated case, the ED on Monday conducted searches at a dozen locations in connection with an FCRA "violation" case against a Maharashtra-based Trust, officials said.

The raids were undertaken at premises located in the Nandurbar district and in Mumbai in the case of Jamia Islamia Ishatul Uloom (JIIU) Trust, a Yemeni citizen Al-Khadami Khaled Ibrahim Saleh and others, they said, according to PTI news agency.

The ED investigation is being conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The probe stems from an FIR filed by Nandurbar police (Akkalkuwa police station) and a subsequent chargesheet filed by it against the accused in April this year.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Ranchi CA illegally earned 900 crore, ED probe bogus telegraphic transfers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On