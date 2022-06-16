Ranchi top cop gets show-cause notice for putting up posters of suspects

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The notice cited a January 2020 Allahabad high court order saying putting up such posters violates the right to privacy and the Constitution’s Article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty)
The authorities have issued a show-cause notice to senior police superintendent Surendra Jha for putting up posters of suspects following violence during protests in Ranchi last week over suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s comments about Prophet Muhammad.

The notice cited a January 2020 Allahabad high court order saying putting up such posters violates the right to privacy and the Constitution’s Article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) and asked Jha to reply within two days.

“The home secretary [Arun Kumar Ekka] has said the posters had details and pictures of persons which is not legal. The action violates an order of Allahabad High Court on January 9, 2020, that said putting up posters of suspects in public violates their right to privacy and Article 21 of the Constitution,” the state government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Police put up posters of 33 suspects in public places on the directions of Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais, seeking information from the public about them on Tuesday before removing them citing technical grounds. They have arrested 29 people in connection with the protests.

