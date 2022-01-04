Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala tests positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms

The senior Congress spokesperson urged everyone who came in his contact in the last 24 hours to take appropriate precautions and get themselves tested.
File photo of Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.
Published on Jan 04, 2022 06:54 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19. The Congress general secretary said he got himself tested after experiencing symptoms like mild fever and cold on Monday night.

The senior party spokesperson urged everyone who came in his contact in the last 24 hours to take appropriate precautions and get themselves tested.

“After experiencing symptoms like mild fever and cold last night, I got myself tested and am Covid positive. I would request everyone who came in contact with me over last 24 hours to take appropriate precautions and get themselves tested,” Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari tested positive for Covid-19.

"I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid (with) me in last few days, kindly isolate urself (yourself) and get urself tested," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

Kejriwal has tested positive a day after holding a political rally in Dehradun in poll-bound Uttarakhand.

A day ago, Union minister for meavy industries Mahendra Nath Pandey said he had contracted the virus and was admitted at Yashoda Superspeciality Hospital Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, as a "precautionary measure".

 

Topics
randeep surjewala coronavirus covid-19
