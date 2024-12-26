What happened to Ranveer Allahbadia at Goa beach? YouTuber recounts horror

Popular YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, better known by the moniker 'Beerbiceps', shared his harrowing experience from Goa, where he said he and his girlfriend almost drowned while swimming in the open ocean had to be rescued by an IPS officer and his IRS wife. Popular YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia with girlfriend(Instagram/beerbiceps)

Narrating the experience on an Instagram post on December 25, Ranveer Allahbadia said “it's been the most eventful Christmas" of his life.

What happened to Ranveer Allahabadia at Goa beach?

Posting several pictures, including some featuring his girlfriend, Ranveer Allahbadia wrote in the caption: “We're perfectly fine & well now. But yesterday at 6:00 pm or so, my girlfriend and I had to be rescued from a bit of a situation.”

The YouTuber recounted how he and his girlfriend were swept away by a powerful underwater current while swimming in the open ocean. Despite being strong swimmers, Ranveer Allahbadia and his girlfriend struggled for 5-10 minutes, the Instagram post mentioned, adding that the YouTuber even swallowed water and started fading away.

In a desperate moment, the couple called for help and were rescued by a nearby family, including an IPS officer and an IRS officer. Grateful to be alive, Ranveer Allahbadia expressed deep appreciation for the experience, feeling it had profoundly shifted his perspective on life.

Here's the full post

Merry Christmas to you all, from Goa. It's been the most eventful Christmas of my life.

Gonna be very vulnerable in this write up.

We both love swimming in the open ocean. I've been doing this since I was a kid.

But yesterday we got swept away by an underwater current.

This has happened to me before but I've never been alongside a companion.

It's easy to swim out of one alone. It's very hard to pull someone out with you.

After a 5-10 minute struggle, we called for help and were promptly rescued by a family of 5 swimming nearby.

We're both good swimmers but the fury of nature is such that it WILL test your limits at some point.

A casual, fun dip in the waves was interrupted by an underwater current that toppled both of us. The next thing we knew was that we were both struggling to stay afloat.

There was a point during the ordeal where I swallowed a lot of water and started fading away a little bit. That's when I decided to shout for help.

Deep gratitude to the family of the IPS officer husband and IRS officer wife who saved us both.

This experience left us feeling both blank as well as grateful. We felt the protection of God throughout the incident.

As we moved into today's Christmas, we're simply full of gratitude for being alive.

Almost feel like this one life experience has changed my perspective towards living.

Writing this because I've always shared these moments with you all. Full of emotion and gratitude today. A deep thank you and big hugs to each one of you reading this!

Last evening, I decided to call my brother @brother.salvador to convey the Christmas Eve incident. He performed a prayer for us where we thanked Lord Jesus Christ as well as the God above us.

This has been a very very memorable Goa holiday for me. From discovering secret Murtis at @aliladiwagoa to touching the life-death barrier.

I guess 2025 is going to be more blessed than ever.

We lived for a reason!

Merry Christmas to you all and to your families. Thank you God, for life!