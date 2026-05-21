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Rape accused, his supporters booked in Ghaziabad over procession hailing him after bail

Sushil Prajapati was released on bail after spending around eight months in jail in connection with a rape case filed in August 2025.

Published on: May 21, 2026 02:56 pm IST
PTI |
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Ghaziabad police have booked a rape accused and around a dozen of his supporters on charges of traffic obstruction for carrying out a procession outside the jail after the Hindu right leader's release on bail.

The latest FIR, filed comes in the wake of videos purportedly showing the celebration landing on social media to much criticism by the general public.(Representational)

Sushil Prajapati was released on bail on May 17 after spending around eight months in jail in connection with a rape case filed at Muradnagar Police Station in August 2025.

He was welcomed by his supporters with flower petals and a procession after his release from Dasna jail in Ghaziabad.

Also Read: Rape accused garlanded, carried on shoulders after bail in UP's Ghaziabad

According to the police, his supporters carried Prajapati on their shoulders to hail his release, while a convoy of vehicles, part of the celebratory procession, caused traffic disruption.

The latest FIR, filed at Masuri Police Station, comes in the wake of videos purportedly showing the celebration landing on social media to much criticism by the general public.

On the day of the alleged incident, he called her to Muradnagar on the pretext of arranging a meeting with a senior lawyer, it says.

According to the police, that day Prajapati took the woman to a flat instead, where the alleged assault took place.

After the FIR, the police announced a reward of 25,000 for information on Prajapati's whereabouts.

On August 20, 2025, he was detained.

 
crime ghaziabad
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