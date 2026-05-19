Rape accused garlanded, carried on shoulders after bail in UP's Ghaziabad

Garlands around his neck and a parade of supporters — Sushil Prajapati, a former member of Hindu Yuva Vahini, was accorded a grand welcome as he was released on bail in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Prajapati was lifted on shoulders by his supporters who celebrated his release from a jail, with a video of the incident sparking outrage among social media users.

While some showed ‘V (victory)’ signs while walking, others were seen shouting slogans and making videos on their mobile phones. According to Live Hindustan, police officials responded to the video, saying they would launch an investigation into the incident. HT has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

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What was the case against Sushil Prajapati? Prajapati was accused of sexually assaulting an LLB student at his flat in Ghaziabad. In her complaint, the student had told the police that she had met Prajapati in 2021, and he had advised her to start law practice at the Ghaziabad court and offered to help her financially and with cases, according to Live Hindustan.

The accused then took her to a flat in Ghaziabad in his car, while falsely stating that senior lawyers would arrive there, and offered her a soft drink. She “fell asleep” after drinking the beverage, said her complaint.

The student alleged that the accused raped her when she was unconscious, and when she regained consciousness he threatened to have her killed if she reported the incident, Live Hindustan further reported.

He claimed to be associated with a Hindu organisation while making the threats, and thereafter abandoned her on the street and left, said the complaint.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Muradnagar Police Station on August 8, 2025. Some activists purportedly associated with right-wing organisations had also reached the Muradnagar police station, but the cops brought the situation under control by explaining what had taken place.

The accused had initially refused to surrender after the registering of the FIR, with the police announcing a reward of ₹25,000 for him. He was then arrested on August 11, 2025, and sent to police custody. He was released on May 17 after having spent nearly nine months in jail.