'Rapid pace of vaccination,' tweets Adar Poonawalla after visiting Pune centre

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla visited a vaccination centre in Pune on Friday and praised the setup, sharing his first-hand experience of witnessing how vaccines are being rolled out. "What an excellent setup. There are many like this across India as the health ministry is scaling up the vaccination drive at a rapid pace," he tweeted. The vaccination centre that he visited was at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune.

It was nice to witness firsthand, the rollout of the vaccine, at one of the vaccination centres at Ruby Hall Clinic, #Pune. What an excellent setup! There are many like this across #India as the @MoHFW_INDIA is scaling up the vaccination drive at a rapid pace. pic.twitter.com/aEFpVD7vrx — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) February 12, 2021





From Saturday, India started administering second doses of Covid-19 vaccines to those who received the first dose on January 16, the day when the vaccination drive in India began. Inoculation of frontline workers is also going on.

The government, meanwhile, has placed orders for one crore additional doses of Covishield from Serum Institute of India and 45 lakh more doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech.

Before the beginning of the vaccination drive, India had ordered 1.1 crore doses of Covishield and 55 lakh doses of Bharat Biotech.

As of February 13, till 8am, 79,67,647 beneficiaries have received vaccines, including 5,909,136 health care workers and 2,058,511 frontline workers.