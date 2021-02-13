'Rapid pace of vaccination,' tweets Adar Poonawalla after visiting Pune centre
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla visited a vaccination centre in Pune on Friday and praised the setup, sharing his first-hand experience of witnessing how vaccines are being rolled out. "What an excellent setup. There are many like this across India as the health ministry is scaling up the vaccination drive at a rapid pace," he tweeted. The vaccination centre that he visited was at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune.
From Saturday, India started administering second doses of Covid-19 vaccines to those who received the first dose on January 16, the day when the vaccination drive in India began. Inoculation of frontline workers is also going on.
The government, meanwhile, has placed orders for one crore additional doses of Covishield from Serum Institute of India and 45 lakh more doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech.
Before the beginning of the vaccination drive, India had ordered 1.1 crore doses of Covishield and 55 lakh doses of Bharat Biotech.
As of February 13, till 8am, 79,67,647 beneficiaries have received vaccines, including 5,909,136 health care workers and 2,058,511 frontline workers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rapid pace of vaccination,' tweets Adar Poonawalla after visiting Pune centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra receives ₹1,511 crore in contributions
- The mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya will go on for the next two weeks and will end on February 27. The drive began on January 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament on defence decides to visit Galwan Valley, Pangong in eastern Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Right to protest cannot be anytime and everywhere, says Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian elected as Oxford University Student Union president
- According to Oxford University, Samant received 1,966 of the 3,708 votes. This is more than votes received by her opponents combined
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Nirmala Sitharaman's 10 questions for Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rescue operation underway at tunnel in Joshimath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena urges Centre to recall Maharashtra Governor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt raises upper ceiling of family pensions from ₹45k to ₹125k per month
- The statement further outlined that since the highest pay has been revised to ₹250,000 taking into account the recommendations by seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC) recommendations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tea planters in Bihar seek exemption from land ceiling
- Under the Bihar Agriculture Investment Promotion Policy (BAIPP) the state government has introduced tea as one of the important investment categories to boost the sector.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vistara to start flights between Mumbai and Male from March 3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar signs MoU with UNEP for climate resilience and low carbon development
- UNEP will provide technical assistance to Bihar to prepare its greenhouse gas inventory and carry out climate impact scenario and vulnerability assessments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mob attacks vigilance team in Bihar, frees official accused of bribery
- A crow of over people people manhandled a police team and and escaped with the accused officer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Pradesh holds panchayat polls in Odisha village despite official protest
- Odisha had accused Andhra Pradesh of contempt of court by holding the panchayat election in three border villages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha to identify more locations for nature and eco-tourism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox