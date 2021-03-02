Rare flowering shrub East-Himalayan Eranthemum photographed 1st time in Manipur

A rare small flowering shrub identified as East-Himalayan Eranthemum (Eranthemum strictum) has been photographed for the first time in Manipur’s Tamenglong district bordering Assam and Nagaland. The shrub is also known as Neel Vasooka in Bengali.

The shrub was photographed by a trekking team at Barak Waterfall, a well known tourist destination located about 125 km west of Imphal, accessed via Keikao and Sempang villages under Tamenglong district, on Saturday.

The credit for identification of the small shrub in Manipur goes to Tabish Qureshi of website www.flowersofindia.net.

“This plant has never been reported in Manipur. It is only known (to come) from Assam, Meghalaya, Bangladesh and Myanmar,” claims Tabish, the creator of the website. “No photograph of Eranthemum strictum exists on the web. Only some drawings of it are there.”

According to www.flowersofindia.net, East-Himalayan Eranthemum is about 3-4 feet in height, and is slightly covered with short hair. Flowers-spikes are solitary, erect, from one to two feet long, branch sharply 4-sided, almost 4-winged. Flowers are large, dark-blue, opposite in alternate pairs, which become remote as the spike elongates.

Its leaves are about 10 cm long and pointed at each end; their margins are somewhat curled and rounded-toothed, smooth and shining of a peculiar grayish-green color above and very pale with prominent, hairy and net veined nerves and veins below.

East-Himalayan Eranthemum is a native plant of east Himalayan region, Bangladesh and Burma. It flowers during January-March, the website said.

Recently Smooth Uncaria, (Uncaria laevigata) documented only as a dried specimen in India, was photographed for the first time in Manipur’s Bishnupur district by Dr Khangembam Shamungou, a well known environmentalist in the state at his courtyard garden at Nambol, 18 km south of Imphal.