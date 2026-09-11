‘Rarest of rare’: Chhattisgarh man sentenced to death for raping, killing girl

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court in Chhattisgarh’s Durg has sentenced a 24-year-old man to death for raping and murdering a six-year-old girl, calling the case among the “rarest of rare”.
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The Supreme Court affirmed the constitutional validity of the death penalty in 1973, 1979 and 1980, holding that if capital punishment is provided in law and the procedure is fair, just and reasonable, a death sentence can be awarded but only in the “rarest of rare” cases. Courts are required to record special reasons for sentencing a convict to the gallows.
The special court convicted Somesh Yadav on Thursday under the POCSO Act Section 6(1) and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 103(1) related to aggravated penetrative sexual assault and murder. He was fined ₹5,000 under each section.
Yadav was sentenced to five years’ rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹1,000 under BNS Section 238(a), which deals with disappearance of evidence or giving false information. The sentences will run concurrently.
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The court directed ₹7 lakh compensation to the girl’s family under the state government’s victim compensation scheme.
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The court directed ₹7 lakh compensation to the girl’s family under the state government’s victim compensation scheme.
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The girl was found in a vehicle and declared dead at a hospital after she was reported missing in April 2025. Yadav was convicted based on physical and biological evidence and CCTV footage, apart from circumstantial evidence, after a special investigation team probed the case.
Ritesh Mishra is the State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh with Hindustan Times. He reports on Maoism, internal security, politics, mining, governance, and major developments shaping the state. Based in Raipur, he has covered Chhattisgarh since 2016, reporting extensively from the Bastar region and other conflict-affected areas. With nearly two decades of experience in journalism, Ritesh has built a reputation for ground reporting from some of India's most challenging terrains. His coverage spans Left-Wing Extremism, counter-insurgency operations, elections, tribal affairs, environmental issues, infrastructure, mining, and socio-economic developments. He has reported on major security operations, policy initiatives, wildlife crime, and the changing dynamics of conflict and development in Central India. Before moving to Chhattisgarh, Ritesh spent eight years reporting from Madhya Pradesh, covering politics, administration, crime, development, and social issues. Throughout his career, he has reported on various forms of extremism in Central India, combining field reporting with in-depth analysis to produce accurate, balanced, and impactful journalism. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Ritesh worked with The Pioneer and The Free Press Journal, where he covered a wide range of beats and honed his skills in political, investigative, and field reporting.
His reporting is marked by exclusive stories, extensive fieldwork, and a commitment to factual, on-the-ground journalism that brings complex issues to a wider audience.
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Home/India News/‘Rarest of rare’: Chhattisgarh man sentenced to death for raping, killing girl
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