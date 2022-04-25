Home / India News / 'Rashtriya Shiksha Shredder': Rahul Gandhi on CBSE syllabus change reports
'Rashtriya Shiksha Shredder': Rahul Gandhi on CBSE syllabus change reports

The CBSE syllabus change was said to have been done in line with the CBSE recommendation. 
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(Shrikant Singh)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 12:28 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday criticised the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) as he reacted to the reports of the syllabus change and dropping of chapters on Islamic empires in Afro-Asian territories, chronicles of Mughal courts, the Cold War and the industrial revolution. The chapters are said to have been dropped from the History and Political Science syllabus of classes 11 and 12.

In a tweet, the 51-year-old Congress leader slammed the education board, calling it: "Rashtriya Shiksha Shredder". He also shared a picture, listing the chapters that have been dropped. - Poems by Pakistan poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz are also on the list.

According to a PTI report, in the class 10 syllabus, the topic "impact of globalisation on agriculture" from a chapter on 'Food Security' has been dropped. The change was a part of the rationalisation of syllabus, the report said, citing officials.

The board is also set to conduct only one board examination for the 2022-23 batch, which will be held at the end of the academic session The CBSE had opted for a two-exam process as a one-time measure amid the pandemic.

The change in syllabus is one of the latest issues that the opposition has raised after attacking the government over hike in fuel prices, which now remain unchanged for about two weeks now.

The Congress had also targeted the government after clashes were reported in several states on Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

