 Ravi Agrawal appointed CBDT chairman | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ravi Agrawal appointed CBDT chairman

PTI |
Jun 29, 2024 10:02 PM IST

Ravi Agrawal takes over from Nitin Gupta, a 1986-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, whose extended tenure as the chairman ends on June 30.

Ravi Agrawal, a 1988-batch IRS officer, has been appointed as the new chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the administrative body for the Income Tax Department.

The new CBDT chief is currently working as Member (Administration) in the Board at present.(Picture for representation)
The new CBDT chief is currently working as Member (Administration) in the Board at present.(Picture for representation)

He takes over from Nitin Gupta, a 1986-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, whose extended tenure as the chairman ends on June 30.

The new CBDT chief is currently working as Member (Administration) in the Board at present.

An official order said Agarwal will head the CBDT till June, 2025.

His scheduled retirement is in September this year but his appointment order said he will be on "reappointment on contract basis" till June 30 next year.

The CBDT is the apex policy making body for the Income-tax department.

The CBDT is headed by a chairman and can have six members who are in the rank of special secretary.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Ravi Agrawal appointed CBDT chairman
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On