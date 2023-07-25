'Like Indian Mujahideen...': BJP MP quotes PM's sharp attack on Cong, I.N.D.I.A

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday attacked the 'directionless' opposition's I.N.D.I.A alliance after the BJP's parliamentary meet. Prasad quoted prime minister Narendra Modi's jibe about the Congress being founded by a foreign national.

Speaking outside Parliament, Prasad also predicted the BJP would win a third term in the 2024 national election."We are proud of our PM. We are coming back to power in 2024. PM Modi has given a statement that Indian National Congress, East India Company was founded by a foreign national," the former union minister proclaimed.

Taking aim at the I.N.D.I.A grouping that was born after 26 opposition parties, including the Congress meet in Bengaluru this month to chart out a combined strategy to defeat the BJP, Prasad repeated Modi's comment about organisations with 'India' in its name; the PM's jibe at the opposition referred to terrorist outfits like Indian Mujahideen and Popular front of India.

"Today people are using names like Indian Mujahideen and Indian People's Front. Something on face value could be different from something that is really true," the ex union minister said quoting the prime minister, "East India company... Indian Mujahideen... Popular Front of India - these are also INDIA. Just using the name INDIA does not mean anything."

The I.N.D.I.A acronym stands for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

Earlier the prime minister - shortly after the I.N.D.I.A grouping was announced - countered with an acronym of his own, recasting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as referring o a 'New' India, a 'Developed' India, and to the 'Aspirations' of its people.

He also slammed I.N.D.I.A as a 'negative' alliance built by the 'corrupt' to further dynastic politics - a frequent criticism of the Congress, casteism, and regionalism.

Speaking about the meeting Praliamentary Affairs minister Prahlad Joshi said, “In the meeting PM Modi said that behaviour of the opposition shows that they permanently want to remain in the opposition for coming years...It is a matter of pride for us that the world is trusting us. He also said that we will be the third largest economy during our third term.”

He said that PM Modi said that by 2047, India should become a developed country.

Further, talking about Opposition's plans to initiate no-confidence motion in the Parliament, Joshi said, “During our first term also (Opposition) brought a no-confidence motion against us and in 2019 our seats increased from 282 to 303. Let them bring a no-confidence motion this time also and we will win more than 350 seats.”

At the BJP Parliamentary meet, PM Modi said, “Today, India's image before the world has improved significantly and we are committed to keep working in this direction.”

Manipur tension in Parliament

Extreme tension has marked the first three days of the monsoon session of Parliament after prolonged ethnic violence in Manipur made headlines worldwide. An already explosive situation worsened after a horrific video showing the sexual assault of two women emerged online, providing the opposition with more ammunition with which to target the BJP.

The opposition has forced repeated adjournments of Parliament amid its demand the prime minister address the Manipur issue in both houses and has also called for chief minister N Biren Singh's resignation. Modi did briefly refer to Manipur - days after violence broke - but was criticised for seeming to focus less on the brutal crimes in a state ruled by his party and more on attacking Congress-led governments in poll-bound Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

“The incident of Manipur which has come to the fore is shameful for any civilisation. The country is shamed. I appeal to all chief ministers to strengthen laws to take stringent action against crime, especially against women. The incident might be from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or Manipur, the culprit should not go scot-free in any corner of the country...” the PM said.

