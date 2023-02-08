RBI Monetary Policy 2023 Highlights: Travellers coming for G20 can use UPI for payment, says Governor Das

RBI Monetary Policy 2023 Highlights: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday made the central bank's first Monetary Policy statement of the year. Das is announced the decisions taken by the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which met for three days starting February 6.

The repo rate underwent a sixth straight hike, and is now at 6.5%, after an increase of 0.35%.

In December 2022, after that year's last MPC meet, the RBI raised the repo rate by 0.35 percentage points to 6.25%, the existing rate. This fifth consecutive interest rate hike took the repo rate to its highest since March 2019. The reverse repo rate, on the other hand, was left unchanged at 3.35%.