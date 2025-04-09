RBI slashes repo rate by 25 basis points to 6%, relief in sight for middle class

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesdsay cut its key repo rate by 25 basis points to 6% – a second consecutive time to boost the sluggish economy, which is facing further pressure from US tariffs. Reserve Bank (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra (PTI)

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) started reducing rates with a quarter-point reduction in February, its first cut since May 2020.

The new US tariffs on India threaten the central bank's GDP growth estimate of 6.7% for 2025-26 and the government's economic survey forecast of 6.3%-6.8%.