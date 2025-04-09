Menu Explore
RBI slashes repo rate by 25 basis points to 6%, relief in sight for middle class

ByHT News Desk
Apr 09, 2025 10:22 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India cut its key repo rate by 25 basis points to 6% to support the economy amid pressure from US tariffs.

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesdsay cut its key repo rate by 25 basis points to 6% – a second consecutive time to boost the sluggish economy, which is facing further pressure from US tariffs.

Reserve Bank (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra (PTI)
Reserve Bank (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra (PTI)

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) started reducing rates with a quarter-point reduction in February, its first cut since May 2020.

The new US tariffs on India threaten the central bank's GDP growth estimate of 6.7% for 2025-26 and the government's economic survey forecast of 6.3%-6.8%.

