RBI slashes repo rate by 25 basis points to 6%, relief in sight for middle class
Apr 09, 2025 10:22 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India cut its key repo rate by 25 basis points to 6% to support the economy amid pressure from US tariffs.
The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesdsay cut its key repo rate by 25 basis points to 6% – a second consecutive time to boost the sluggish economy, which is facing further pressure from US tariffs.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) started reducing rates with a quarter-point reduction in February, its first cut since May 2020.
The new US tariffs on India threaten the central bank's GDP growth estimate of 6.7% for 2025-26 and the government's economic survey forecast of 6.3%-6.8%.
News / India News /
RBI slashes repo rate by 25 basis points to 6%, relief in sight for middle class