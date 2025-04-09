Stock market live updates: Sensex, Nifty opens in red as Trump's 26% tariffs on India come into effect
Stock market LIVE: The benchmark BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened in red as US President Donald Trump's 26% tariffs on India came into effect. This follows a market rally on Tuesday, following a severe market crash on Monday amid rising global trade tensions following tariff hikes by the United States....Read More
The Sensex previously closed 1,089.18 points in the green, or 1.49 per cent up, reaching 74,227.08, while the Nifty was up by 374.25 points, or 1.69 per cent, in the green, closing at 22,535.85.
Global markets also previously fell with the S&P 500 closing below 5,000 for the first time in nearly a year on Tuesday, and the companies on the index have lost $5.8 trillion in market value since Trump unveiled the tariffs last Wednesday. This was the deepest four-day loss since the benchmark's creation in the 1950s.
Meanwhile, a sell-off across Asian markets resumed on Wednesday after a brief respite. Japan's Nikkei was down by more than 3% and South Korea's won currency slid to a 16-year low.
Stock market LIVE: Axis Securities on markets today
Stock market LIVE: Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research, Axis Securities, said, “The Nifty's rebound yesterday needs to do more for bulls to extend their optimism. Unless we close above 22,857, the bias will be weak. For the day, support lies in the 22,236-22,292 zone. For this week, bulls have to ensure a close over 22,150, else the recent lows will again come under threat.”
Stock market LIVE: These broader NSE indices fell the most
Stock market LIVE: The following broader NSE Indices fell the most:
1) The Nifty Microcap 250 fell by 1.47%, reaching 19,726.35.
2) The Nifty Smallcap 250 fell by 1.26%, reaching 14,316.25.
3) The Nifty Midcap 150 fell by 1.12%, reaching 18,181.05.
4) The Nifty Midcap 100 fell by 1.12%, reaching 49,279.35.
Stock market LIVE: RBI MPC announcement to start in half an hour
Stock market LIVE: Reserve bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra is set to announce the Monetary Policy Committee's decision on the benchmark repo rate at 10 am. This is expected to significantly influence the stock market today.
Stock market LIVE: These sectors fell the most
Stock market LIVE: These Nifty sectoral indices fell the most on open:
1) Nifty Pharma fell by 2.51%, reaching 19,867.15.
2) Nifty IT fell by 2.30%, reaching 32,479.55.
3) Nifty Healthcare fell by 1.98%, reaching 13,001.50.
Stock market LIVE: Stocks which fell the most
Stock market LIVE: Among the 30 Sensex stocks, the following fell the most:
1) Infosys fell by 2.34%, reaching ₹1,395.85.
2) Tech Mahindra fell by 2.25%, reaching ₹1,285.35.
3) Sun pharmaceutical Industries fell by 2.19%, reaching ₹1,651.80.
Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty opens in the red
Stock market LIVE: The Nifty fell by 145.50 points or 0.65 per cent, reaching 22,390.35, while the Sensex was down by 350.73 points, or 0.47 per cent, in the red, closing at 73,876.35.
Stock market LIVE: How the stock market closed yesterday
